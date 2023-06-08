UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam schedule out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, details here

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for phase 1 of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test) June 2023 for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Profesor. The detailed schedule can be read at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam is scheduled from June 13 and June 17 in two shifts in computer-based test mode.
The exams will start with Commerce, Physical Education, and Library and Information Science June 13, 2023 and end with computer science and applications, Hindi, and Sociology on June 17, 2023. The detailed schedule can be checked below.
UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam schedule
|Date
|Subject
|Shift
|June, 13
|Commerce
|Shift 1
|June, 13
|Physical Education
|Shift 1
|June, 13
|Commerce
|Shift 2
|June, 13
|Library and Information Science
|Shift 2
|June, 14
|English
|Shift 1
|June, 14
|Home Science
|Shift 1
|June, 14
|English
|Shift 2
|June, 14
|Sanskrit
|Shift 2
|June 15
|Political Science
|Shift 1
|June 15
|Psychology
|Shift 1
|June 15
|Environmental Sciences
|Shift 2
|June 15
|Political Science
|Shift 2
|June 16
|History
|Shift 1
|June 16
|Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
|Shift 1
|June 16
|History
|Shift 2
|June 16
|Law
|Shift 2
|June 17
|Computer Science and Applications
|Shift 1
|June 17
|Hindi
|Shift 1
|June 17
|Hindi
|Shift 2
|June 17
|Sociology
|Shift 2
UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 admit card date
The National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 admit card soon. However, the exact date of releasing admit card is not confirmed by the National Testing Agency. It is expected that the testing agency will release the admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam.
