UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam schedule out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, details here

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for phase 1 of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test) June 2023 for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Profesor. The detailed schedule can be read at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam is scheduled from June 13 and June 17 in two shifts in computer-based test mode.

The exams will start with Commerce, Physical Education, and Library and Information Science June 13, 2023 and end with computer science and applications, Hindi, and Sociology on June 17, 2023. The detailed schedule can be checked below.

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 exam schedule

Date Subject Shift June, 13 Commerce Shift 1 June, 13 Physical Education Shift 1 June, 13 Commerce Shift 2 June, 13 Library and Information Science Shift 2 June, 14 English Shift 1 June, 14 Home Science Shift 1 June, 14 English Shift 2 June, 14 Sanskrit Shift 2 June 15 Political Science Shift 1 June 15 Psychology Shift 1 June 15 Environmental Sciences Shift 2 June 15 Political Science Shift 2 June 16 History Shift 1 June 16 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management) Shift 1 June 16 History Shift 2 June 16 Law Shift 2 June 17 Computer Science and Applications Shift 1 June 17 Hindi Shift 1 June 17 Hindi Shift 2 June 17 Sociology Shift 2

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 admit card date

The National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 admit card soon. However, the exact date of releasing admit card is not confirmed by the National Testing Agency. It is expected that the testing agency will release the admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam.

