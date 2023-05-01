IGNOU June 2023 TEE: Assignment submission last date extended till May 15, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU June 2023 TEE Assignment submission last date extended

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submitting assignments for ODL, online programmes, GOAL, and EVBB. Candidates can now submit their assignments for Term End Exam (TEE 2023) for June Session till May 15.

The Term End exam for June Session 2023 will start from June 1 and conclude on July 6. The exam will be held in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and the Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

The online link for submission of the exam forms for the June 2023 term-end exam is available at ignou.ac.in. Students can submit their exam form along with the late fee latest by 10 May 2023.

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: Hall Ticket dates

The university will upload the hall tickets of the eligible students on its website in due course of time. Students have been advised to visit the University website - www.ignou.ac.in regularly for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, IGNOU and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to create an open and distance learning programme (ODL) for a diploma in agricultural cost management. The programme will raise awareness of the importance of managing agricultural costs. It will be helpful for farmers, young people, small- and medium-sized business owners, extension workers, cooperative society members, members of self-help organisations, and more.

