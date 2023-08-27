ICSI CS result 2023: Registration of marks verification begins at icsi.edu, Check how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : ICSI ICSI CS 2023 marks verification registration link available at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2023, ICSI CS marks verification, ICSI CS 2023 result marks verification: Institute of Company Secretaries of India began the process of verifying the registration of marks for the ICSI CS Result 2023. Applicants who want to check their scores can register online at icsi.edu, the ICSI's official website.

Applicants have 21 days from the date of the result announcement to request the verification of their marks in any CS examination subject(s). The application link for results verification will be available until September 15, 2023. Candidates can follow the simple steps below to register themselves for verification of marks.

ICSI CS result 2023: How to register for verification of marks

Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu Click on latest news section It will take you to the notification page where you need to click on the Verification of marks PDF file It will take you to the 'apply online' Enter your details, subject, pay fee and click on submit button Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for futher need

ICSI CS result 2023 download direct link

Candidates may submit an application for the mark verification of their papers within 21 days of the announcement of the CS Executive result 2023 by paying a fee of Rs 250 per paper. The request for the online mark verification must be made before September 15. There is no offline facility for mark verification, according to the institute.

According to the institute's guidelines, candidates may also raise a request to review their answer sheets or provide them with verified copies. Candidates may apply online to examine or obtain a certified copy of their answer book for any exam topic within 30 days of the day the results.

The candidates have the opportunity to request for examination or supply of certified copies of answer booklets online betwween August 26 and September 24. Candidates must pay Rs 500 for the provision of certified copies and Rs 450 for the examination of the answer book for each subject. Candidates can access the registration window direct link by clicking on the above link.