ICAR AIEEA 2023 exam city slip for PG, PhD courses released; Download at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam City Slip: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2023 exam city intimation slip today, July 2. Candidates who have applied for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) 2023 can download their exam city slip through the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AICE PhD exam city intimation slip. The NTA will conduct the ICAR entrance examinations for admission to postgraduate (PG) and doctoral degree (PhD) programmes on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in computer based test (CBT) format across 89 cities in the country.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 Exam Schedule

Exam Date of Exam Timings AIEEA (PG) July 9, 2023 10 AM to 12 PM AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) July 9, 2023 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

The NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA advanced city intimation slip to facilitate candidates about their examination city ahead of the exams. The admit card will be issued on the official website shortly.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 Exam City Slip: How to Download?

Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 exam city intimation slip' It will take you to the login page where you need to key in credentials and click on submit ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download the city intimation slip and save it for future reference

