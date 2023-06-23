ICAR AIEEA 2023 Regisration last date today; Apply for PG, PhD programmes at icar.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAR AIEEA 2023 Regisration ends today

ICAR AIEEA PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA 2023) today, June 23. Candidates who wish to apply for ICAR AIEEA for admission to postgraduate and PhD programmes through the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in.

The ICAR Entrance Examinations 2023 AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/ SRF(PhD) will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Applicants will be allowerd to make changes in their ICAR AIEEA application form between June 25 and June 27, 2023.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Registration Fee

For AIEEA PG 2023 Programmes

Candidates belonging to general category are required to pay Rs 1,175 as an application fee and Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs 1,150. Whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and third gender categories will have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee.

For AIEEA PhD 2023 Programmes

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 1,875 as a registration fee and Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs 1,850. Whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and third gender categories will have to pay Rs 950 as a registration fee.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit icar.nta.nic.in from any browser

Step 2: Click on the registration link for the AIEEA PG or AICE JRF/ SRF(PhD) courses

Step 3: Enter basic details and generate login credentials

Step 4: Login with credentials and fill the application form as instructed

Step 5: Upload documents and make payment of the application fee

Step 6: Finally submit the ICAR application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

