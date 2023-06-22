ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam on July 9; Registration ends tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF registration ends tomorrow

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA 2023) for postgraduate and PhD programmes. As per the official notification, the NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA entrance exam on July 9 (Sunday).

Moreover, the application process for ICAR Entrance Examinations 2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(PhD)] will conclude tomorrow, June 23. Aspiring candidates can fill the application form online through the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in. Earlier the ICAR AIEEA 2023 registration last date was June 16. The correction window will open on June 25 and aspirants will be allowed to make necessary changes in their application form until June 27.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates Online submission of application form June 23 (11:50 PM) Last date for successful transaction of fee in online mode June 23 (11:50 PM) ICAR AIEEA 2023 application form correction June 25 to June 27 (11:50 PM)

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023 Registration: How to fill online application

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the desired programme link and proceed with new registration link

Step 3: Provide basic details to generate login credentials

Step 4: Re-login with the generated credentials and proceed to complete the application as instructed

Step 5: Upload the required documents and make payment of the application fee

Step 6: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use.