Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. North East
  3. Assam
  4. Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 2 wards unopposed, counting underway in 40 wards
 Live now

Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 2 wards unopposed, counting underway in 40 wards

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results: Silchar’s first municipal corporation election is being closely watched, with the BJP-AGP alliance and Congress competing across several wards and Independents also playing a significant role.

Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV
Silchar:

The counting of votes for the maiden Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) election will take place today, after the State Election Commission, Assam conducted polling in the historic first-ever corporation election in the city on Saturday, October 3.

The final voter turnout stood at 70.22%, with polling held across 40 of the corporation’s 42 wards. The remaining two wards were decided unopposed in favour of the BJP, with Bijendra Prasad Singh elected from Ward 9 and Bhakti Sen Talukdar from Ward 20.

Key statistics

A total of 133 candidates are in the fray, with the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, Congress and a sizeable number of Independent candidates emerging as the key contenders.

As many as 1,29,877 male, 1,40,884 female and 11 third-gender voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the election.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 38 wards, while its ally AGP is contesting four. The Congress has also put up candidates in 38 wards. The contest also includes 52 Independent candidates and one CPI(M) nominee.

BJP-AGP alliance in contest with Congress, Independents

The election is being closely watched as the first civic poll after the Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a 42-ward municipal corporation in 2022. The corporation became operational in June 2025, after Silchar, the largest city in the Barak Valley, remained without an elected civic body for six years.

The BJP-AGP alliance is facing a direct contest with the Congress in several wards, while Independent candidates could play a significant role in determining the outcome in some constituencies.

Civic issues have dominated the campaign, with poor road conditions, inadequate drainage, waterlogging, erratic power supply and irregular drinking water supply among the key concerns raised by candidates and voters.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also campaigned for the NDA candidates ahead of the election and promised to improve the condition of roads in Silchar within a year.

The results of the first-ever Silchar Municipal Corporation election are expected to determine the political balance in the city's new civic body and provide an indication of voter sentiment towards the ruling alliance and the opposition Congress.

Also Read:

Congress snaps ties with Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal in Assam over 'malicious propaganda

 

Live updates :Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Latest result tally in Silchar Municipal Corporation elections

    The BJP has already secured two wards in the maiden Silchar Municipal Corporation election after its candidates were elected unopposed from Wards 9 and 20. Bijendra Prasad Singh won Ward 9, while Bhakti Sen Talukdar was elected from Ward 20 without a contest.

    With the two wards already decided, counting of votes is now underway for the remaining 40 wards. The first-ever SMC election witnessed polling in these 40 wards on October 3, with a total of 133 candidates in the fray.

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Silchar Municipal Corporation elections: Party-wise number of candidates

    The BJP has fielded candidates in 38 of the 42 wards, while its alliance partner AGP is contesting four wards. The Congress has also nominated candidates in 38 wards, making the BJP-led alliance and the principal opposition party the key contenders in most of the corporation’s wards.

    The election has also drawn a significant number of Independent candidates, with 52 contesting the polls. The CPI(M) has fielded one candidate. The presence of a large number of Independents is expected to add another dimension to the contests, particularly in wards where the main parties are facing close three-way or multi-cornered fights.

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    How many wards needed to gain majority in Silchar Municipal Corporation?

    Out of the total 42 wards in the Silchar Municipal Corporation, a party or an alliance needs to gain the magic number of 22 to secure a majority in the civic body.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting of votes begins, BJP wins 2 wards after unopposed election

    Two wards of the Silchar Municipal Corporation have already been decided in favour of the BJP, with candidates Bijendra Prasad Singh (Ward 9) and Bhakti Sen Talukdar (Ward 20) elected unopposed.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Issues that matter most for the people of Silchar

    Civic issues have dominated the campaign, with poor road conditions, inadequate drainage, waterlogging, erratic power supply and irregular drinking water supply among the key concerns raised by candidates and voters.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Crucial test for ruling BJP-AGP alliance in fight with Congress and independents

    The election marks the first civic poll since the Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a 42-ward municipal corporation in 2022. The corporation became operational in June 2025, following a six-year gap without an elected civic body in Silchar, the largest city in the Barak Valley.

    The BJP-AGP alliance and Congress are locked in contests across several wards, while a significant presence of Independent candidates could also influence the results in some constituencies.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    How many candidates are in the fray?

    A total of 133 candidates are contesting the election, with the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, Congress and a large number of Independent candidates among the key contenders.

    The electorate comprises 1,29,877 male, 1,40,884 female and 11 third-gender voters.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Oct 06, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Silchar Municipal Elections: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the maiden Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) election will take place today from 8 am.

    The final voter turnout stood at 70.22%, with polling held across 40 of the corporation’s 42 wards. The remaining two wards were decided unopposed in favour of the BJP, with Bijendra Prasad Singh elected from Ward 9 and Bhakti Sen Talukdar from Ward 20.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Assam Section
Assam Politics Silchar Assam Elections BJP Agp Congress Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From North East

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\