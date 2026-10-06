Silchar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 2 wards unopposed, counting underway in 40 wards

Silchar:

The counting of votes for the maiden Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) election will take place today, after the State Election Commission, Assam conducted polling in the historic first-ever corporation election in the city on Saturday, October 3.

The final voter turnout stood at 70.22%, with polling held across 40 of the corporation’s 42 wards. The remaining two wards were decided unopposed in favour of the BJP, with Bijendra Prasad Singh elected from Ward 9 and Bhakti Sen Talukdar from Ward 20.

Key statistics

A total of 133 candidates are in the fray, with the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, Congress and a sizeable number of Independent candidates emerging as the key contenders.

As many as 1,29,877 male, 1,40,884 female and 11 third-gender voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the election.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 38 wards, while its ally AGP is contesting four. The Congress has also put up candidates in 38 wards. The contest also includes 52 Independent candidates and one CPI(M) nominee.

BJP-AGP alliance in contest with Congress, Independents

The election is being closely watched as the first civic poll after the Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a 42-ward municipal corporation in 2022. The corporation became operational in June 2025, after Silchar, the largest city in the Barak Valley, remained without an elected civic body for six years.

The BJP-AGP alliance is facing a direct contest with the Congress in several wards, while Independent candidates could play a significant role in determining the outcome in some constituencies.

Civic issues have dominated the campaign, with poor road conditions, inadequate drainage, waterlogging, erratic power supply and irregular drinking water supply among the key concerns raised by candidates and voters.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also campaigned for the NDA candidates ahead of the election and promised to improve the condition of roads in Silchar within a year.

The results of the first-ever Silchar Municipal Corporation election are expected to determine the political balance in the city's new civic body and provide an indication of voter sentiment towards the ruling alliance and the opposition Congress.

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