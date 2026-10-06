High-voltage drama unfolds as Rahul, Priyanka marches on amidst detentions, demanding CEC's resignation

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the gates of Akashvani Bhavan on Tuesday as INDIA bloc MPs marched towards the Election Commission in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also stepped up his attack on the government during the protest, alleging that people's rights were being taken away and warning that the Opposition would continue its fight.

Earlier today, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detained during the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission in Delhi, where Opposition MPs were demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. The march began from Parliament's Makar Dwar amid heavy security and barricading along the route to Nirvachan Sadan.

The march comes amid the Opposition's allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and its objections to changes related to Form 6, the statutory application used for enrolment as a voter. The Opposition has been stepping up its campaign against the Election Commission under its broader "Save Democracy" programme. The MPs gathered at Makar Dwar before setting out towards Nirvachan Sadan. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, along with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were expected to join the march.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav among INDIA bloc leaders detained

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped near the NITI Aayog office while marching towards the Election Commission headquarters. The leaders had attempted to proceed through the barricades after police halted the protest march. The New Indian Express: Rahul Gandhi and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee were also seen climbing a police barricade as the Opposition leaders tried to move towards Nirvachan Sadan. After being stopped, several MPs staged a sit-in on the road, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Election Commission headquarters. Yadav, along with TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, was among the Opposition leaders taken into custody after police stopped the march near the NITI Aayog office.

Opposition questions ECI over electoral roll changes

Ahead of the march, Opposition MPs renewed their demand for Kumar's resignation and cited the ongoing controversy surrounding changes to Form 6. Congress MP Imran Masood accused Kumar of eroding public trust in the Election Commission. He said the institution had traditionally enjoyed the confidence of people across the country and alleged that this trust had been damaged under Kumar's leadership.

Speaking about the security arrangements in Delhi, Masood also questioned the restrictions around the protest and described the situation as an "Emergency", while demanding Kumar's resignation. The Opposition's concerns come amid a wider dispute over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the functioning of the poll panel. The Supreme Court has been examining petitions concerning the SIR exercise and Form 6, while it declined to pass an interim order seeking Kumar's suspension and sought responses from the Election Commission and its members.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of trying to "eliminate" the Election Commission's autonomy, alleging that the CEC is acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kharge warned that such moves could lead to "dictatorship" and said the Opposition would continue its fight against the alleged injustice. Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq was seen climbing on top of a police barricade near NITI Aayog's office during the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission.

The protestors were heading towards the ECI headquarters as Opposition MPs continued their demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

BJP hits back at Opposition protest

The BJP has rejected the Opposition's allegations and criticised the INDIA bloc's campaign against the Election Commission. Ahead of the march, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of mounting what he described as a "sponsored" attempt to target democratic and constitutional institutions.

Patra alleged that the campaign was aimed at creating an atmosphere of unrest and politically promoting Rahul Gandhi. He said the Congress had repeatedly attempted to relaunch Gandhi and was now attacking democratic institutions as part of that effort.

The BJP's response comes as the political dispute over the electoral roll revision and the Election Commission continues to intensify. The Election Commission has also rejected allegations surrounding changes to Form 6, with the poll panel calling some of the claims misleading.

The INDIA bloc's march to Nirvachan Sadan is part of a wider series of protests planned by Opposition parties over the electoral roll revision and their demand for greater accountability from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

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