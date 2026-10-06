CBI raids Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann's camp office, AAP hits back at BJP amid poll preparations

Chandigarh:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out a raid at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's camp office in Chandigarh, triggering a sharp political reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The CBI team reached House No. 50 in Sector 2, Chandigarh, which serves as the Punjab Chief Minister's camp office, at around 6 pm and began its search. As per information, the agency's action is also underway at multiple locations in Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reacted strongly to the raid and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being worried by the public support he has been receiving.

What did Bhagwant Mann say?

Reacting to the CBI raid at his camp office, Mann alleged that the BJP had already started preparing for the Punjab elections and claimed that central investigative agencies could be used against his government.

"The BJP has started preparing for the Punjab elections. The CBI has raided my camp office. Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab to defame the Punjab government and me. The BJP is scared of the love I am receiving from the people," Mann stated.

Why did the CBI raid Punjab CM's camp office?

The CBI action is linked to a corruption case involving alleged cash-for-posting and tender irregularities in Punjab. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation, had handed over the investigation into the matter to the CBI. The court had directed the agency to register a case at the earliest and submit its investigation report to the High Court within two months.

The Punjab government challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court by filing a petition at around 2 am on Monday night. The state government had also sought an early hearing in the matter. However, before the Supreme Court could hear the petition, the CBI began its action at multiple locations in Punjab.

CBI action extends beyond Chandigarh

The operation is not limited to the Chief Minister's camp office in Chandigarh. CBI teams are also conducting searches in Mohali and at the residence of Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajveer Ghuman in Gharachon village of Sangrur district. The CBI team that arrived at the Chandigarh camp office was travelling in two vehicles. CRPF personnel were also present with the team in a bus during the operation.

Arvind Kejriwal backs Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the CBI action, alleging that the raid was linked to the upcoming Punjab elections. In a post on X, Kejriwal said the CBI raid at the Punjab Chief Minister's office two months before the election was a result of the BJP's "panic". He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had repeatedly treated Punjab and Punjabis unfairly, citing the farmers' protest, the state's water issue and the Punjab University issue.

Kejriwal further alleged that since the BJP could not win Punjab through elections, it wanted to contest the polls with the help of the ED and CBI. He claimed that the people of Punjab had already made up their minds and would respond to the CBI raid by returning Bhagwant Mann as Chief Minister with more than 100 seats.

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