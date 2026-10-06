No political party formally sought appointment through authorised representatives till 4 pm, says EC

New Delhi:

Soon after Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders were detained by Delhi Police, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued a statement and said no political party sought an appointment through its authorised representatives for a meeting with it till 4 pm. The EC said the Delhi Police later informed it that a delegation of MPs led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wished to meet the poll panel and submit a memorandum.

The EC said during the march of some political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learned through the media that some MPs want to meet the Commission with their delegations. With regard to today's developments, the Commission wishes to clarify that no political party had sought time for a meeting from the Election Commission through its representatives till 4 pm today.

The EC said subsequently, at about 4 pm, we received information from the Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum.

EC says procedure for meetings with political parties must be followed

The Election Commission prescribed a procedure for meetings with political parties and said all political parties have been informed of this and they follow the same procedure. Whenever a delegation of a political party or a joint delegation of several parties wishes to meet the Commission, it shall request an appointment to meet the Commission through its duly authorised representative. The parties then meet at a mutually agreed upon time.

When the Election Commission, after 4 pm today, was considering the above proposal of the MPs, they were informed by the DCP of Delhi Police that the meeting sought was to be with a group of 240 MPs and the proposed venue was Parliament House 'Annexe'. The Election Commission considered that the request was unusual and could not be accepted as as per protocol such meetings take place in the premises of the Election Commission of India.

EC says it respects country’s parliamentary and democratic processes

The EC proposed that the most senior working officer of the Commission could be sent to the venue of the meeting to take the memorandum of the MPs, which in itself would have been an unprecedented step.

The EC respects the country’s parliamentary and democratic processes, and also respects its own protocols and traditions, which are extremely important. Any political party may, at any time, request a meeting with the Election Commission; and the Commission may fix a date and time for meeting with them, in view of the convenience of time. This is a natural process.

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