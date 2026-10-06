Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India women's cricket team captain from all formats

New Delhi:

Harmanpreet Kaur, India's World Cup-winning cricket captain and ace batter, on Tuesday announced her decision to step down from the role across all formats, bringing an end to her long stint as the team's leader.

Announcing her decision, Harmanpreet said stepping down was not easy and carried with it years of memories, emotions and sacrifices.

"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions and sacrifices," Harmanpreet wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Reflecting on her time as captain, she said she had given everything she could to the team and believed she had fulfilled her responsibility.

"I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket, my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first," she wrote.

Decisions not always understood: Harman

She said, as a captain, she had to make difficult decisions that were not always understood, and they came at a personal cost.

"But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves," she added.

"I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had," she wrote.

However, Harmanpreet made it clear that her decision to relinquish the captaincy does not mark the end of her international cricket career. She said she would continue to represent India as a player.

"Captaincy ends, the journey continues," Harmanpreet said, signalling her intention to remain part of the team and contribute on the field in the next phase of her career.

Harmanpreet, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in November last year and recently guided the team to a second consecutive Asian Games gold in T20 cricket, said she was stepping down from captaincy with mixed emotions but also a sense of calm.

"I am leaving the captaincy with a heart full of emotions, but also with peace," she said, adding that she was confident about the team’s future.

"Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet has served as one of the team's longest-standing captains across women's cricket formats.

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