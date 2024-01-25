ICAI CA May-June 2024 exam date sheet OUT for foundation, inter, foundation courses, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA May June 2024 exam date sheet released

ICAI CA May-June 2024 exam date sheet: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the date sheet for CA (EXAM)/MAY - JUNE/2024 exam. Candidates who are going to appear in the foundation, intermediate, and final exams can download the date sheet from the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

According to the date sheet, the foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, 2024. The foundation course paper 1 and paper 2 exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Intermediate exam for group one is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group two will be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12. Paper I to 5 of final course will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 6 will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm.

International Taxation – Assessment Test is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 12, 2024. Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) all papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more latest updates.

When will ICAI CA May-June 2024 exam application forms be filled?

The candidates willing to appear in the Foundation, Intermediate & Final Examinations this year, will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for the May / June 2024 Exam and also pay the requisite examination fee online. The online registration forms will be released on February 2 and will remain available till February 23. After that, the candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 600 along with the requisite application fee. These forms will be available on SSP, and candidates will be able to log in with their credentials (Username and password).

Further, for students seeking a change of examination city/medium for the Chartered Accountants Examination – May / June 2024, the correction window for the examination forms already filled will be available from 3rd to 9th March.

Application Fee

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs. 1500/-

Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs. 2700/-

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre

Single Group / Unit (All except 2) - US$ 325

Both Groups / Unit 2 - US$ 500

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)

Single Group / Unit (All except 2) - Rs. 2200/-

Both Groups / Unit 2 INR- Rs. 3400/-

Final Course Examination

For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group - Rs. 1800/-

Both Groups - Rs. 3300/-

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre

Single Group-US$ 325

Both Groups-US$ 550

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)

Single Group - Rs. 2200/-

Both Groups - Rs. 4000/-

INTERNATIONAL TAXATION – ASSESSMENT TEST - Rs. 2000/-

Foundation Course Examination

For Indian Centre(s) - 1500/-

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)-US$ 325

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) - Rs. 2200/-

