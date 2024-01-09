ICAI CA Toppers List: Madhur Jain from Jaipur tops in final and Jai Devang from Mumbai secures AIR 1 in Inter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Toppers List out

CA Toppers: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023 exam. The link to the result is hosted on the official website, icai.nic.in. All those who were waiting for the results can download their scorecards using credentials on the login page available at icai.nic.in.

Based on the results, 19,686 candidates have passed the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Exam in Group 1, while 9,368 candidates have passed the Group 2 exam of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate. Additionally, 53,459 candidates have passed both exams. The overall pass percentage is 9.73.

A total of 1,60,880 candidates appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final Exam, out of which 6,176 passed in Group 1, 13,540 qualified for the Group 2 exam and 3,099 candidates cleared both exams. The overall pass percentage for both groups is recorded at 9.42, and 8,650 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants.

The institute has uploaded the merit list of CA intermediate and final results 2023 for the November session along with the results. Candidates can download the merit list like they have downloaded the CA inter and final result 2023 online. The institute has also shared the details of the top three rank holders on the all-India basis for the FINAL/INTERMEDIATE Examination held in November - 2023 with the marks secured by them.

Meet the Toppers of ICAI CA (Chartered Accountants) Final Exam November 2023

All India Topper First Rank All India Second Rank All India Third Rank All India Third Rank Name Madhur Jain Sanskruti Atul Parolia Tikendra Kumar Singhal Rishi Malhotra City Jaipur Mumbai Jaipur Jaipur Roll Number 453712 477141 453819 454570 Percentage 77.38 74.88 73.75 73.75 Marks 619 / 800 599 / 800 590 / 800 590 / 800

Meet the Toppers of ICAI CA (Chartered Accountants) Inter Exam November 2023

All India Topper First Rank All India Second Rank All India Third Rank Name Jay Devang Jimulia Bhageria Tanay Rishi HimanshuKumar Mevawala City Mumbai Ahmedabad Surat Roll no. 715373 602495 751949 Percentage 86.38 86.00 83.50 Marks 691 / 800 688 / 800 668 / 800

