Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICAI CA Toppers List: Madhur Jain from Jaipur tops in final and Jai Devang from Mumbai secures AIR 1 in Inter

ICAI CA Toppers List: Madhur Jain from Jaipur tops in final and Jai Devang from Mumbai secures AIR 1 in Inter

CA Intermediate, Final Topper List has been declared by ICAI on 9th January 2024 on its official website. The overall pass percentage for CA Inter is recorded at 9.733 per cent and for CA final exam, it is 9.42 per cent.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 13:33 IST
ICAI CA Toppers List out
Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Toppers List out

CA Toppers: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023 exam. The link to the result is hosted on the official website, icai.nic.in. All those who were waiting for the results can download their scorecards using credentials on the login page available at icai.nic.in. 

Based on the results, 19,686 candidates have passed the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Exam in Group 1, while 9,368 candidates have passed the Group 2 exam of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate. Additionally, 53,459 candidates have passed both exams. The overall pass percentage is 9.73.

A total of 1,60,880 candidates appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final Exam, out of which 6,176 passed in Group 1, 13,540 qualified for the Group 2 exam and 3,099 candidates cleared both exams. The overall pass percentage for both groups is recorded at 9.42, and 8,650 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants.  

The institute has uploaded the merit list of CA intermediate and final results 2023 for the November session along with the results. Candidates can download the merit list like they have downloaded the CA inter and final result 2023 online. The institute has also shared the details of the top three rank holders on the all-India basis for the FINAL/INTERMEDIATE Examination held in November - 2023 with the marks secured by them.

Meet the Toppers of ICAI CA (Chartered Accountants) Final Exam November 2023

  All India Topper First Rank  All India Second Rank All India Third Rank All India Third Rank
Name Madhur Jain Sanskruti Atul Parolia Tikendra Kumar Singhal Rishi Malhotra
City Jaipur Mumbai  Jaipur Jaipur
Roll Number 453712  477141  453819  454570 
Percentage 77.38  74.88  73.75  73.75 
Marks 619 / 800 599 / 800  590 / 800  590 / 800 

Meet the Toppers of ICAI CA (Chartered Accountants) Inter Exam November 2023

  All India Topper First Rank    All India Second Rank   All India Third Rank 
Name    Jay Devang Jimulia  Bhageria Tanay  Rishi HimanshuKumar Mevawala
City    Mumbai Ahmedabad Surat
Roll no.   715373  602495  751949 
Percentage 86.38  86.00  83.50 
Marks 691 / 800  688 / 800  668 / 800

Direct link to download CA inter and final result 2023

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News