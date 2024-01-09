ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 OUT at icai.org, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 RELEASED

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 can download their results using their credentials on the login page available at icai.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023. Now, the results have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below or through the provided link in this article.

How to download ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024?

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CA Inter November or CA Final November 2023 result'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, enter your roll number, registration number, and submit

Check your result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download ICAI CA Final Result 2023

Direct link to download ICAI CA Inter Result 2023

Direct link to download ICAI CA Inter Units Result 2023

ICAI CA Intermediate 2024 Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for CA Inter is recorded at 9.733 per cent. The pass percentage for Group I is 16.78 per cent and for Group II it is 19.8 per cent.

CA final exam 2023 result pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for CA final exam is 9.42 per cent. The pass percentage for Group I is 9.46 percent and for Group II it is 21.6 percent.

Post-qualification exam dates out

The institute has also announced the dates of post qualification course diploma in management and business finance. According to the notice, the exam for group 1 will be conducted on January 29 and 30, for Group 2, the exam will be conducted on January 31, and February 1, and for Group 3, the exam will be conducted on February 2 and 3.

