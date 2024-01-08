ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 likely to be released tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Intermediate Final Result 2024 soon

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to announce the CA Final and Intermediate exam 2023 results tomorrow, January 9, 2024. Students who appeared in the CA November 2023 exams can check their scores using credentials on the login page. The results will be released on the official website, icai.org.

The institute conducted the CA final and inter-November 2023 exams from November 1 and 17, 2023 at various exam centres. Once the results are announced, the students who appeared for the exam will be able to download the final results from the official website – icai.org.

How to check ICAI CA Final Result 2024?

Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICAI CA Final Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, registration number, and PIN

Download ICAI CA Final Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Alternative websites

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Passing criteria

A candidate will be declared passed if he qualifies in both group exams. If a candidate secures at one sitting a minimum of 40% marks in each paper of the group and a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate of all the papers of that group, shall be declared as passed.

Last year, a total of 65,291 students appeared in Group A, of which, 13, 969 will be declared as passed. While 64,775 students appeared for group B exams, of which, 12,053 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of both groups was recorded at 11.09 per cent. To clear the exam, the candidate will have to secure at least 40 per cent in each paper and a minimum of 50% overall in each group.