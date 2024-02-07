ICAI CA Foundation 2023 December Result OUT on icai.org, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : ICAI ICAI CA Foundation 2023 December Result OUT

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for CA Foundation December 2023 session. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results using their register number, date of birth and other details on the official website. To download the CA Foundation result 2024, the candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023?

Applicants must go to the official website of the organization, icai.nic.in.

Click the notification link titled " ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 " that displays on the homepage.

" that displays on the homepage. It will open a new window requesting various details from you, including your roll number, registration, and date of birth.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023–24 will show up on the screen.

Download and store the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 for later use.

A total of 1,37,153 candidates took the exam; of those, 41,132 individuals passed, according to the results. The pass rate as a whole is 29.99 per cent. There were 562 exam centres where the exam was held from June 24 to June 30, 2023.

Passing Marks

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper to qualify for the CA foundation exam. Additionally, they will have to secure a cumulative of 50 marks in all four papers.

Details on Scorecards

Candidates are required to check the following details on their ICAI CA foundation December 2023 result scorecards.

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Exam session

Subject-wise marks

Overall marks,

Grade points

Result status – Pass/ Fail

Is there any improvement exam for CA foundation-qualified candidates?

No, there will be no improvement exam for the qualified candidates.