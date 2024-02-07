Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 Live Updates: CA December results to be released today, how to download

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 will be released today, February 7. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results can check every minute of update related to result here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 11:44 IST
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 today, February 7
Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 today, February 7

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the CA Foundation December 2023 session today, February 7. Chartered Accountant Foundation 2023 exams were conducted offline between December 31, 2023, and January 6, 2024. Candidates eagerly waiting for their results can download ICA CA scorecards 2024 and results by entering their registration number and roll number on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

Candidates can stay tuned to this LIVE blog for every minute update.

Live updates :ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 07, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the gap between CA Foundation exam and result?

    Generally, CA foundation results are declared within two to three months. After clearing the foundation level exam, candidates can register themselves for the intermediate level. ICAI requires an 8-month gap for a candidate to appear in the exam after intermediate-level registration.

  • Feb 07, 2024 11:42 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What happens if you fail CA Foundation?

    CA foundation registration validity remains for 3 years. If a candidate fails to clear the CA foundation exam in the first attempt, they have five more attempts to clear the exam. 

  • Feb 07, 2024 11:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is good CA Foundation result?

    A candidate is required to secure a minimum of 20 marks in each paper and achieve an aggregate of 50%. Scoring above 70 percent will earn a distinction.

  • Feb 07, 2024 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared for CA Foundation Dec 2023?

    According to the reports, around 1 lakh candidates appeared for the CA foundation in December 2023. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to check the actual figure in the notification.

  • Feb 07, 2024 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    At what time will the CA Foundation result be declared?

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not yet officially announced the time for the release of the CA Foundation December 2023 results. However, the results are expected to be announced today, February 7.

  • Feb 07, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to Download ICAI CA Foundation result 2023?

    • Candidates must visit icai.nic.in, the organization's official website.
    • Select the notification link that appears on the homepage and says, "ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24."
    • It will take you to a new window where you will need to provide your date of birth, registration, and roll number, among other information. 
    • On the screen, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023–24 will appear.
    • For future use, download and save the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24.
