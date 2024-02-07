ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 Live Updates: CA December results to be released today, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 today, February 7

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the CA Foundation December 2023 session today, February 7. Chartered Accountant Foundation 2023 exams were conducted offline between December 31, 2023, and January 6, 2024. Candidates eagerly waiting for their results can download ICA CA scorecards 2024 and results by entering their registration number and roll number on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

Candidates can stay tuned to this LIVE blog for every minute update.