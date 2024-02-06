Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 to be released tomorrow on icai.nic.in, updates here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 to be released tomorrow on icai.nic.in, updates here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 will be released tomorrow, February 7. All those who appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023-24 can download their scorecards from the official website using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on icai.nic.in.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 11:45 IST
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24
Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 tomorrow, February 7.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 tomorrow, February 7. However, the exact time of releasing the result has not been announced by the board. The exam was conducted in December 2023/January 2024. The candidates will be able to download their results from the official website, icai.nic.in.

To download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24, the candidates are required to enter his/her registration number and roll number on the login page. Candidates can also follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards. 

How to download ICAI CA Foundation Result?

  • Visit the official website,  icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
  • Click on the result link available on the homepage
  • Now, log in with your credentials such as roll number, registration number,  captcha code, and click on submit
  • ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 will appear on the screen
  • Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 and save it for future reference

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 direct download link (to be activated tomorrow)

Overall pass percentage in CA inter 1 and 2 recorded at 9.73

The CA final and intermediate results were released by the institute last month. Results show that 19,686 candidates in the CA Intergroup 1 passed in total. A pass percentage of 16.78 was noted. Similarly, in the CA group 2 inter examinations, 17, 957 students out of 93,638 passed, yielding a 19.18% pass rate. Out of the 53,459 candidates who appeared in both groups, only 5,204 were successful. The pass percentage as a whole is 9.73%.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News