ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 to be released tomorrow on icai.nic.in, updates here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 tomorrow, February 7. However, the exact time of releasing the result has not been announced by the board. The exam was conducted in December 2023/January 2024. The candidates will be able to download their results from the official website, icai.nic.in.

To download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24, the candidates are required to enter his/her registration number and roll number on the login page. Candidates can also follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation Result?

Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Click on the result link available on the homepage

Now, log in with your credentials such as roll number, registration number, captcha code, and click on submit

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 will appear on the screen

Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 and save it for future reference

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023-24 direct download link (to be activated tomorrow)

Overall pass percentage in CA inter 1 and 2 recorded at 9.73

The CA final and intermediate results were released by the institute last month. Results show that 19,686 candidates in the CA Intergroup 1 passed in total. A pass percentage of 16.78 was noted. Similarly, in the CA group 2 inter examinations, 17, 957 students out of 93,638 passed, yielding a 19.18% pass rate. Out of the 53,459 candidates who appeared in both groups, only 5,204 were successful. The pass percentage as a whole is 9.73%.