How to download NIFT Result 2024?

NIFT Result 2024 download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT 2024) entrance exam. Candidates who appeared in the NIFT 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The results were declared on March 20 late evening. In order to download NIFT 2024 results, candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

Step-by-step guide to download NIFT Result 2024

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the National Institute of Fashion Technology

(NIFT 2024) tab

It will redirect you to a new window where to need to click on the NIFT 2024 scorecard window

Enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit' button

Download National Institute of Fashion Technology

(NIFT 2024) Result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download NIFT scorecard

The testing agency conducted the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) -2024 Examination for various Bachelor and Master Programmes on 5th February 2024 in 60 cities and 72 centers across the country. The post-exam, preliminary answer keys, and candidates' recorded replies were made accessible on the official website between February 17 and 19. During this time, candidates had the opportunity to voice any objections to the answer keys. The subject matter experts have verified the challenges raised by the candidates and then the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts.

Now, the NIFT result 2024 has been uploaded on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can view, download, or print their corresponding result (Shortlisted / Not Shortlisted for 2nd Stage) by logging into the website.

When will B.F.Tech Programme results be out?

The results of B.F.Tech. Programmes will be declared in the last week of April 2024 along with the Final Results of all other UG & PG Programmes.

Interview Schedule

Interviews for the Masters Programmes (Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology) are scheduled to be held between 1st April to 6th April, 2024 in Delhi. All the prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting NTA website for further information.

