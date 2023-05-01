CUET UG 2023: NTA to close correction window tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens

CUET UG 2023 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 tomorrow. Students who wish to edit their application forms can do so at nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in before the closure of the application window. According to the official notice, the last date for making corrections to the application form is May 2.

According to the official notice, NTA has received representations from candidates who claim that they were unable to confirm modifications in the Test paper including adding courses/universities through OTP. There are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in the draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. In order to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, it has been decided to open the window for updating (adding/removing/changing) their Test Papers and adding courses/universities for a period of two days i.e. from 01 to 02 May 2023, the official notice reads.

The notice also stated that the students who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests. However, the candidates will have to pay an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) and the application fee once paid will not be refunded.

CUET UG 2023 Exam and Admit Card Date

National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2023 from 21 May 2023 onwards in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the NTA's websites - www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ in due course of time.

The registration process was started from 9 February to 12 March 2023, which was extended up to 30 March 2023 on the request of the candidates. The correction in the application form facility was provided to the candidates from 01 to 03 April 2023. On the requests of the candidates, the testing agency reopened for a period of 03 days i.e. from 09 to 11 April.

