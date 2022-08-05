Friday, August 05, 2022
     
  CUET-UG: Glitches hit second day, students claim exam cancelled at many centres

CUET-UG: Glitches hit second day, students claim exam cancelled at many centres

CUET-UG: The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, said the first shift of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate exam was carried out smoothly at 95 per cent of the centres across the country.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2022 15:43 IST
Image Source : PTI The second phase of CUET-UG had a bad start on Thursday as technical and administrative issues forced the NTA to cancel the second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone the first shift at some locations in 17 states.

CUET-UG: Technical glitches marred the second day of CUET-UG exam, with several students complaining that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, said the first shift of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate exam was carried out smoothly at 95 per cent of the centres across the country.

Ganika, who wants to pursue BA (Hons) Sociology in Delhi University, said, "I came from Chhatarpur to the exam centre in Noida Sector 64 (about 34 km). We were made to sit on the terminals. At 12 pm, we were told that the exam will not be conducted today since there are technical issues. Yesterday, my sister came all the way from Narela to this centre (about 84 km) but had to return due to the same issue."

"This is height of mismanagement," she added.

Hemanshe Udar, another CUET candidate, shared a similar grievance.

"I left my home in Dwarka Sector 51 (44 km) at 5.30 am to reach the centre on time. But we were told after nearly three hours that the paper won't happen today and we have to return on August 12. It is extremely difficult to commute from so far," she said.

Her mother said it was difficult for parents, too, as several of them took leave from work to accompany their wards.

The second phase of CUET-UG had a bad start on Thursday as technical and administrative issues forced the NTA to cancel the second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone the first shift at some locations in 17 states.

These exams will be conducted on August 12.

The NTA has also postponed the CUET-UG in Kerala -- scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 -- due to heavy rains and said fresh dates will be announced later.

Though the agency had on Thursday said the same admit card will be valid for those who could not take the exam, some students claimed on Friday that they were asked to tear them off.

Roshni, who travelled from the North Campus, said, "I have to come to the same centre tomorrow for my Section 2 exam. We have been assured that the exam will be held. But going by yesterday's and today's scenario, it looks unlikely."

An aspirant requesting anonymity said some students sat on a dharna outside the centre to register their protest." 

