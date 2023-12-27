CUET PG 2024 registration begins at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 registration starts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration procedure for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2024. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date for submitting the online application form is January 24 until 11.50 PM. But, the last date for the remission of the application fee is January 25. The application window for modifying the application form details is open from January 27 to 29, until 11.50 PM.

This year, the apex testing agency has scheduled the entrance exam for admission to various postgraduate courses from March 11 to 28. According to the official notification, the admit cards will be released on March 7. Before that, the apex agency will release the advance city intimation which will be available from March 4 at the official website. The exam will be conducted in three shifts for one hour and 45 minutes. The exact timing of the exam will be announced. Candidates can check how to apply, the application fee and other details below.

How to apply?

Candidates must follow the steps below to submit the online application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET registration' flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name, email address and phone number

Step 4: Once registered, log in with your credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully

Step 6: Upload documents, and make an application fee

Step 7: Download CUET PG 2023 application confirmation form and save it for future reference

Application Fee

Category Application Fee for up to two papers Application Fee for additional papers General Rs. 1200 Rs. 600 OBC-NCL/General/EWS Rs. 1000 Rs. 500 SC/ST/Third Gender Rs. 900 Rs. 500 PwBD Rs. 800 Rs. 500

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the last date for submitting CUET PG 2024 application form?

Answer. The last date for submission of CUET PG 2024 application form is January 24.

2. What is the last date for the remission of CUET PG 2024 application fee?

Answer. The last date for the remission of the application fee is January 25.

3. When will CUET PG 2024 exam be conducted?

Answer. The entrance exam for admission to various post-graduation courses will be conducted from March 11 to 28.

4. What is the date of releasing admit cards for CUET PG 2024?

Answer. The admit cards for CUET PG 2024 will be released on March 7.