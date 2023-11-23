CTET January 2024 registration last date extended at ctet.nic.in, check easy steps, application fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CTET January 2024 registration deadline extended

CTET January 2024 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024. Candidates who have yet not completed the application process can do so by November 27, 2023. Earlier, the last date of registration was November 23. The application forms can be accessed at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Exam and Admit Card Dates

The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 21 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages. The candidates may download the admit card from the CTET official website in due course. The candidates shall report at the Exam Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be entertained after the commencement of exam.

How to register for CTET January 2024 ?

First- Candidates are required to visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Second - Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET January 2024' available on the homepage

Third - It will redirect you to the login window where you need to first register yourselkf

Fourth - After registration, proceed with the application process

Fifth - Fill out the application form carefully and make payment of application fee

Sixth - Take a printout of the confirmation page on the official website

Seventh - Keep a hard copy for future use

Registration direct link

CTET January 2024 Session Exam: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay Rs. 1000 for one paper and Rs. 1200 for both papers. The SC, ST, PwD category candidates are required to pay Rs. 500 for one paper and 600 for two papers. The payments can be made online by debit card/credit card/net banking.

ALSO READ | UGC to revamp National Eligibility Test syllabus, expert panel formation in progress