COMEDK UGET 2024 application correction window opens, check what can be edited

COMEDK UGET 2024 application correction window: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the application correction window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 today, April 16. Candidates wishing to change the application form can do so before April 18 by 4 pm. The application forms can be edited at the official website, comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted on May 12 at various exam centres for admission to participating colleges' engineering, medical, and dental programmes. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Morning (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The admit cards for the same will be out on May 6 at 2 PM. The facility to download the admit cards will remain available on May 12.

As per the schedule, the COMEDK UGET tentative answer keys will be released on May 14, and all the candidates will be allowed to raise objections by May 16. After that, the final answer keys will be out on May 21 and the final results will be released on May 24.

What can be edited in the COMEDK UGET 2024 application form?

Candidates can make changes in the particulars of the COMEDK UGET 2024 application including fathers' name, mothers' name, class, photographs, signatures, caste certificates, income certificates, date of birth, gender, category, and sub-category (PwB). The candidates are not allowed to edit primary and critical data, which includes the candidate’s name, email ID, phone number, and test city preference.

How to edit application form?