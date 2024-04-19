CMAT 2024 registration deadline extended till April 23, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CMAT 2024 registration deadline extended

CMAT 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT). Candidates who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. As per the latest announcement, the registration date has been extended till April 23. The online application forms can be submitted at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was April 18. The application form fee can be submitted by April 23 at 11.50 pm. The form correction window will remain active between April 24 and 26.

The official notice reads, 'In continuation to the Public Notice dated 29 March 2024 regarding submission of online application form for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2024, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CMAT-2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam.'

How to apply for CMAT 2024?

Visit the official website of CMAT, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on 'click here to registration form'

Click on 'new registration'

Now, fill out the form and register yourself by providing essential details

After successful registration, proceed with an application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CMAT 2024 registration

CMAT 2024 application fees

General Male - Rs. 2000/-

Reserved category candidates, female and third gender - Rs. 1000/-

ALSO READ | Top 5 entrance exam for MBA programs in India

CMAT 2024 exam date

The CMAT 2024 exam date has not been yet announced by the National Testing Agency. It is expected that details about the exam will be shared in the first week of May 2024. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

What is CMAT?

The full form of CMAT is Common Management Admission Tet. This is a national-level admission test for facilitating institutions to select suitable students for admission in all management programmes approved by AICTE.