CBSE class 9,11 exam 2024 registration date extended, check revised schedule, fee details

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE class 9,11 exam 2024 registration date extended

CBSE class 9, 11 exam 2024 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of registration for classes 9 and 11. Students who wish to appear in the CBSE exam 2024 can submit applications at cbse.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the candidates will be able to submit their applications without a late fee by October 25 and with a late fee by October 29. The decision to extend the last date was taken after receiving various representations from schools.

Further, the board has directed all schools to submit LOC timely. No board will not entertain any subject change in the submitted LOC to ensure timely preparation of the exams.

The students should note that the registrations for classes 9 and 11 are being filled up through the OASIS platform. However, the board has instructed that before proceeding with the registration of the students, existing schools will have to update the data on the OASIS and HPE portals.

Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class 10, 12th board exams in Session 2024-25, whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data.

It is mandatory to provide correct information about the candidate while submitting the application form. After submission of registration, no request for change of subject, admission in classes 9 and 11, and concessions for CWSN shall be considered by the board. School will not change any record of any student available with the school, once the data has been submitted to CBSE.