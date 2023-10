Appearing for Class 10, and 12 Board Exams twice a year will not be mandatory, says Education Minister

Appearing for Class 10, and 12 Board Exams twice a year will not be mandatory, says Education Minister Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a big statement regarding the class 10th and 12th board exams. He said that it would not be mandatory to appear in the 10th and 12th board exams twice a year.