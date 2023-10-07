CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 12 answer sheet pattern revised, check official notice

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exams 2024 Class 12 answer sheet revised

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced important changes in Class 12 Board Exam 2023-24 for commerce stream students. In a letter to the Principals of the CBSE-affiliated schools, the Board has announced discontinuation of answer sheets in which printed tables were provided in the subject of Accountancy. The answer sheet for Class 12 Accountancy exam will be same as answer books provided in other subjects.

CBSE used to provide printed tables in the answer book of Accountancy subject. “It is informed that from Board Examination, 2024 CBSE based on feedback received from stakeholders has decided to do away with the Answer Books wherein tables were provided in the subject of Accountancy. From Examinations-2024, normal lines Answer Books as provided in other subjects in Class XII will be provided in Accountancy subject also,” reads an official notice. The decision will be applicable from the Board exams 2023-24.

Moreover, CBSE has extended the registration last date for CBSE Class 9, 11 Exam 2024. Students who have not yet registered for the Class 9 and Class 11 board exams to be held next year can apply on the official website at cbse.gov.in till October 25, 2023, without a late fee.

The Board has extended the registration last date in view of the various representations received from schools. As per the official release, the heads of the schools will have to fill in the data of Class 9 and 11 students first in the OASIS platform. However, the board has instructed that before proceeding with the registration of the students, existing schools will have to update the data on the OASIS and HPE portal.