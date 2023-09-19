CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Registration begins at cbse.gov.in, apply till October 18

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cbse single girl child scholarship 2023 registration started

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started registrations for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 on September 18. Students can apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 and Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 (renewal 2023) on the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.

The application process has been commenced on September 18 and will conclude on October 18. CBSE conducts the merit scholarship scheme to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl students and efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students. The rate of scholarship shall be Rs 500 per month.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Such girls should be the only child of their parents and have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 percent or more marks and are studying in Class 11 and 12 and whose tuition fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: How to Apply