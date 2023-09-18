CBSE extends last date to submit class 10, 12 board exam 2023-24 LOC form; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE Class 10, 12 LOC date extended

CBSE, CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023–24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023–24. According to the schedule, the last date for submission of CBSE Class 10, 12, exam forms has been extended till September 28, and it is October 5 with late fees.

The submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) can be done through the e-pariksha link available on the CBSE website. Earlier, the last date to submit the LOC was September 18.

The deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 Examination 2023–24 for the conduct of the Board's examination for the session 2023–24 has been extended in light of the numerous representations received from Schools. Students and heads of schools can visit the official websites at www.cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in for the latest updates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 list of candidates: How to fill out exam form?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, Registration

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your user ID, password, security information and click on 'submit'

After successful registration, fill out the registration form

Take a printout out of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 list of candidates for future reference

To avoid future troubles for the applicants, it is crucial that the students submit accurate data. Therefore, the schools have been instructed to timely submit the student's data. Also, the candidates have been advised to cross check the information provided in the application form. Once the LOC is submitted, subject corrections will not be accepted in any way. There will be no opportunity to edit the uploaded data.