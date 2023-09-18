CTET 2023 answer key objection window closing today at ctet.nic.in, results soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CTET 2023 answer key objection window to be closed today, September 18

CTET 2023 answer key, CTET 2023 answer key objection date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to close the objection window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key today, September 18. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key may raise objections through the official web portal before the closure of the objection window.

The board conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) on August 20 at various exam centers across India. According to the data, a total of 14,02,184 candidates registered for Paper 2 (classes 6 to 8), whereas Paper 1 (classes 1 to 5) had 15,01,719 registered candidates.

How do I raise objections against CTET 2023 answer key?

Go to CTET website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the "Submit Key Challenge (CTET Aug-2023)" link under "Candidate Activity" on the homepage

Enter your application number and birthdate to log in

To see the marked responses and challenge the CTET Answer Key 2023, click on the "View Question Paper" button

Select the Question IDs by clicking the link for the challenge answer key

After selecting the question you wish to challenge, click on the "Save your Claims" tab

Submit the supporting documents, then pay the required challenge fee

After submitting the form, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What's next?

After completion of the objection/challenge process, the subject matter experts will review the CTET 2023 provisional answer key. The fee will be reimbursed, and a policy decision will be made if the Board accepts the challenge. The Board's decision on the challenge will be treated as final.

It is expected that the board will release the CTET 2023 result almost two weeks later than the release of the provisional answer keys. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the CTET 2023 Result. Candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the CTET's website for the latest updates.

Direct link to raise objections against CTET 2023 answer key