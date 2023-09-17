JEE Mains 2024 Notification soon: Top notch engineering colleges, courses in India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Most preferable engineering colleges, courses in India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the notification for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. NTA conducts JEE examination for candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

As per the report, the JEE Main 2024 exam will be held in two sessions- first in January 2024 and second session in April 2024. Despite the level of difficulty, engineering is one of the most popular courses among the science students. Students who are engaged in preparation for JEE Main will also be in a dilemma as to which field they should choose for their career in engineering.

In response to questions raised on students' dilemma, Nitin Viijay, Founder and CEO, Motion Education says, "Engineering is among the most sought-after career options in the nation, and over the years, there has been an immense preference for Computer Science Engineering, Software Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering courses." The largest engineering courses can be found in a variety of fields, including big data analytics, gaming and graphics technologies, cyber security, machine learning, and artificial learning.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2024 to held in two sessions, CUET, NEET in May: Report

Engineering is now a broad subject of study due to the modern industrial era, and as technology advances, with emerging specialisation. More than a million engineers graduate every year, increasing the pressure on the sector to create jobs. Students are searching for top engineering programs that can provide them with the capabilities needed to work in the field to fill these positions.

"Engineers are known as problem-solvers, innovators who have solved many problems and have crafted a technologically advanced world. As engineers play a profound role, the education sector has expanded its horizons so that we have great minds in shaping the world," Vijay added.

The most preferred engineering courses in present era are:

Aerospace Engineering - Under this field of engineering students get to learn about expertise and knowledge for the design, production, and maintenance of spacecraft, aircraft, missiles, and weapons systems.

Under this field of engineering students get to learn about expertise and knowledge for the design, production, and maintenance of spacecraft, aircraft, missiles, and weapons systems. Computer Science Engineering - CSE is one of the most famous engineering courses among students. One gets to learn design, implementation, and administration of information systems for both software and hardware based processes through this course.

CSE is one of the most famous engineering courses among students. One gets to learn design, implementation, and administration of information systems for both software and hardware based processes through this course. Electrical and Electronics Engineering - This subject covers the technical aspects of electricity, especially the construction and use of electronic circuits. Considerations of power distribution, communications and machine control are also included.

This subject covers the technical aspects of electricity, especially the construction and use of electronic circuits. Considerations of power distribution, communications and machine control are also included. Civil Engineering - CE is professional practice of designing and developing infrastructure projects. It is a combination of several scientific specializations, including mechanics, hydraulics, geotechnics (using knowledge of the Earth's crust to solve construction problems).

CE is professional practice of designing and developing infrastructure projects. It is a combination of several scientific specializations, including mechanics, hydraulics, geotechnics (using knowledge of the Earth's crust to solve construction problems). Mechanical Engineering - Through this course students get a basic understanding of how large equipment and machines operate. A student majoring in mechanical engineering will learn to design heavy vehicles such as airplanes, electric motors, and automobiles.

Through this course students get a basic understanding of how large equipment and machines operate. A student majoring in mechanical engineering will learn to design heavy vehicles such as airplanes, electric motors, and automobiles. Biotech Engineering - Bio-Tech engineering offers fundamental of study in the fields of medicine, agriculture, security, and bio-research, biotechnology engineering integrates technology and biological science.

Top 10 Engineering Colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2023