JEE Main 2024 to held in two sessions, CUET, NEET in May: Report

JEE Main 2024, CUET and NEET exam dates soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 in two sessions. The first session of JEE Main will be organised in January 2024 and the second session will be conducted in the second week of April 2024, as reported by the Times of India.

NTA will administer the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 5, while the third edition of Common University Entrace Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will commence from the first week of May 2024, the report said.

However, the official notification pertaining to these exams will be notified by the NTA soon. As per the report, the dates for JEE Mains 2024 might be notified by the testing agency in the next week.

The JEE Main examination will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages. The examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to engineering courses such as BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning offered by engineering colleges across the country.

NEET UG examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to 15 percent all India quota (AIQ), deemed/ central universities, all AIIMS Institutes and JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal) seats. CUET UG exam is being held for admission to central, state, private and deemed universities.