Defence minister approves to set up 23 new Sainik Schools

Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of 23 new Sainik Schools under partnership mode. A statement issued by the Defense Ministry said, the new schools, apart from their affiliation to the respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society and will follow the rules and regulations laid down by the Society for partnering Sainik Schools.

As per the reports the government has approved the initiative to establish 100 new Sainik Schools from Class 6 onwards in a systematic manner in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments. According to the statement, under this initiative, Sainik School Society has signed an MoU with 19 new Sainik Schools located across the country. "Following further evaluation of applications for opening new Sainik Schools under partnership mode, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode," it said.

The ministry statement said that with this initiative, the number of new Sainik Schools running under the partnership mode under the aegis of Sainik School Society has increased to 42, in addition to the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the existing format.

"The objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces," the statement said.

"This provides an opportunity to the private sector to work in collaboration with the government towards nation building by developing the youth of today as responsible citizens of tomorrow," the statement said. The statement said that these schools will be affiliated to their regular affiliated boards. Apart from the curriculum, "Sainik will also provide an 'Academic Plus' curriculum to the students of school system.

(With PTI Inputs)