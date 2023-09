Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE advises students of classes 10 and 12 on sample papers

CBSE news, CBSE Class 10 sample paper, CBSE class 12 sample paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not collaborated with any private publisher for access to its sample papers for classes 10 and 12. The board has advised students not to misled by any publisher on sample papers. The clarification by the CBSE came amid reports that the board has collaborated with Educart for its sample papers for board exams which can be accessed on payment basis.