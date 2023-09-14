Nipah outbreak: Schools, colleges in Kerala's Kozhikode will remain closed today and tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK School closed in Kerala's Kozhikode due to Nipah Virus outbreak

Nipah Outbreak, School closed news, school closed in Kerala's Kozhikode: All education institutes, including schools, colleges, coaching centers, etc., in Kerala's Kozhikode district will remain closed on September 14 and 15 due to the outbreak of Nipah virus in the district.

The holiday has been declared for all institutions, which also applies to anganwadis, madrasas, and professional colleges. The decision has been taken to curb the spread of the rare and deadly virus. According to the local media reports, there is no change in the examd dates. The educational institutions can conduct the online exams on these days.

According to the recent updates, a total of five patients have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak. The last patient to test positive was a 24-year-old health worker at a private hospital in Kozikode district. Out of the total five infected patients, two have died of the virus infection.

What is Nipah Virus?

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads between animals, and people. This virus is also known to cause illness in pigs and people. Infection with NIV is associated with swelling of the brain and can cause mild to severe illness and even death. The outbreaks occur almost annually in parts of Asia, Primarily Bangladesh, and India.

What are its symptoms?

Infection with Nipah virus (NiV) can cause mild to severe disease, including swelling of the brain and potentially death. Its symptoms typically appear in 4 to 14 days following exposure to the virus. Initially, symptoms like fever, headache, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, and vomiting may appear. Severe symptoms include Disorientation, drowsiness, or confusion, Seizures, Coma, and Brain swelling (encephalitis).

What is Nipha Virus Treatment?

According to Centres for disease control and Prevention, there is no licence available for Nipah Virus Infection, treatment is limited to supportive care including rest, hydration, and treatment of symptoms as they occur.