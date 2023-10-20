Friday, October 20, 2023
     
BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration date extended again, details here

The BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration date has been again extended. Students who have yet not registered for Bihar Matric Exam 2024 can submit applications by October 28 with a late fee. Check new schedule, how to apply and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 17:47 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration date extended

BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration: The Bihar School Examination Board has again extended the last date of registration date for Class 10th board exams with a late fee. According to the revised schedule, the application forms for class 10 board exams 2024 with late fees can be submitted by October 28. 

In a post on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the board has informed students about the extension of the BSEB 10th Exam 2024 registration date. The board stated that the students have the last opportunity to submit their registrations by October 28 with a late fee. 

School heads of candidates registered for the 10th exams can fill out the BSEB Matric Application Form 2024 on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Also, the board has provided helpline numbers. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the application form and making fee payments, students and school heads can reach out to the helpline number provided by the board. 

ALSO READ | BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Bihar Board extends class 12 registration deadline, check new date

Earlier, the board had extended the last date of the application form till October 12. Eligible candidates were allowed to register for the exams till September 18 and the window for making corrections in the registration forms was available till September 20. Bihar board released the class 10 dummy registration cards for the 2024-25 exams in June. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

