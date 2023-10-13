BSEB Matric 2024: Bihar Board extends last date for class 10th exam form submission, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BSEB Class 10th exam form submission date extended

BSEB Class 10 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of application submission for the Matric Exam 2024. According to the latest updates, schools and students can complete the registration for class 10 exam by October 18. The application forms can be downloaded from the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Earlier, the last date to submit class 10 exam forms was October 10. The board has given information about the extension of the registration deadline for class 10 on its social media platform, X, earlier known as Twitter.

The board has also shared helpline numbers. So that, students can submit applications conveniently. In case of any difficulty, while submitting the registration forms and application forms, students can reach the exam authority at the helpline number 0612-2232074.

BSEB Class 10 2024 Exam: How to register online application forms

Visit the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the class 10 registration link available on the homepage

Enter your required details and register yourself

Once the registration process is done, candidates are required to log in with the generated credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make an application fee

Take a printout of the BSEB Class 10 2024 application form for future reference

On October 12, 2023, the board extended the last date of class 12 exam forms. According to the latest information, the students can submit their applications by October 17.