BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Bihar Board extends class 12 registration deadline, check new dates

BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024 registration date extended

BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to register for BSEB intermediate exam. According to the official announcement, the students can now register themselves by October 17.

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bihar Board informed the students and schools about the extended date and said, the online exam form of the students will now be filled out by the head of the educational institutions through the website till October 17 with a late fee.

The respective schools can download the registration forms from the official website and provide them to eligible students. After the school authorities cross-check all the details, students will be asked to fill out the online registration form, stated BSEB. Earlier, the last date for application submission was October 11.