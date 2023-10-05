BSEB Matric 2024 registration: Last date extended till October 12, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSEB Matric 2024 registration deadline extended

BSEB Matric Exam 2024, Bihar Board Class 10 exam form: The Bihar School Examination Board has again extended the last date to fill application form for the BSEB Matric Exam 2024. According to the latest announcement, the last date for application submission is extended to October 12. Schools can fill out for Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2024 form on behalf of students on the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the board shared the information regarding the extension of the application form date and time. The BSEB said that the date for filling out the online examination form by the educational institution of the students registered for the Matriculation Annual Examination 2024 has been extended till October 12.

Earlier, the board had extended the last date to submit the application form to September 30. Now, the schools can submit the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exam form along with the registration fee by October 12. In case of any discrepancy, while submitting the online applications, the candidates can reach out to the exam authority. The board has also shared helpline numbers for the convenience of the candidates.

The board issued Class 10 dummy registration cards for the Bihar Board 2024 matric exams in June. Students and schools are advised to visit the official website of BSEB for the latest updates.