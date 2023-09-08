AP ICET 2023 counselling registration begins today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Check eligibility, how to apply

AP ICET 2023 counselling registration, AP ICET 2023 application form: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the counselling process for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process for admission into MBA/MCA Programmes can do so at the official website of AP ICET, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP ICET 2023 counselling: How to Register
- Visit the official website of APSCHE, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'counselling registration link'
- It will take you to the login page where you need to login
- Fill out the application form
- Reverify the details before submitting the application form
- Download and save AP ICET 2023 counselling application form for future reference
AP ICET 2023 counselling: Processing fee?
Candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories are required to pay Rs. 1200/- and candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PH will have to pay Rs. 600/- through online. The payment can be paid by credit card, debit card, or net banking. The processing fee can be paid after clicking on the processing fee link available on cets.apche.ap.gov.in.
AP ICET 2023 counselling: Documents required
- AP ICET-2023 Hall Ticket
- AP ICET-2023 Rank Card
- Transfer Certificate (T.C.)
- Degree Marks Memos/Consolidated marks memo
- Degree Provisional Certificate
- Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo
- S.S.C. or its equivalent Mark's memo
- Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree
- Residence Certificate
- Residence certificate of either parent in AP for 10 years, excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh, from the competent authority in respect of Non-Local candidates
- Latest valid Income Certificate or Ration Card issued by the
- competent authority containing the name of the candidate
- Caste Certificate issued by competent authority in respect of SC/ST/BC
- Economically weaker section (EWS) certificate, if applicable
- Local status certificate, if applicable
AP ICET 2023 counselling: Eligibility
- MBA: Candidate should have any degree of minimum three-year duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC with 45% marks are eligible for counselling procedure.
- MCA: Candidates who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent Degree with 50% marks are eligible for the counselling procedure.
AP ICET 2023 counselling: Important Dates
- Web counseling registration is open from September 8 to 14.
- Certificate verification: 9–16 September
- Last date for special category candidates - September 12
- Exercising of Web Options - September 19 to 21
- Change of Web Options - September 22
- Seat distribution for initial counseling begins on September 25.
- Reporting to colleges after first phase counselling - September 26
- Commencement of class work - September 27