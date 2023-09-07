G20 Summit: Only North Gate of JNU campus will remain open from September 7 to 11, details here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI JNU to open only north gate from September 7 due to G20 summit.

G20 Summit: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a circular regarding the restrictions imposed across the National Captial due to G20 Summit. According to the notice, the north gates of the campus will remain open from September 7 to 11 in view of the restrictions imposed by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi due to the G20 summit.

The official circular reads, 'In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi and over all security concerns, only the North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU campus will remain open from 9 p.m. on September 7 to 6 a.m. on September 11. All other gates will remain closed during this period'.

India is ready to host G20 summit in New Delhi from Setember 9 to 10 and the world top leaders have also started arriving to attend the mega event. The event will be hosted at the state of the art Bharat Mandam Convention Centre located at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Ahead of G20, the Delhi Government has announced a holiday from September 7 to 10 for all educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, offices, and commercial organisation. Also, there will be restrictions on movement of vehicles. The government has issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national captial. According to the notice, all types of good vehicles, commercial vehilces, interstate busses and local city buses shall not operate beyond Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 7 to 10.

Good vehicles carrying the essential comodities having no entry permissions will be allowed to enter Delhi, the notice reads.