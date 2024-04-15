AP ECET 2024 registration closes today, check eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : AP ECET 2024 AP ECET 2024 registration closes today, April 15.

AP ECET 2024 registration window will be closed today, April 15. All those who have yet not submitted their application forms for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP ECET can do so before the closure of the application window. The link to the online application will be inactive at 11.59 pm on April 15. After that, the candidates will be charged a late fee. The exam body will give three chances to submit the application form along with late fees.

As per the notification, those who apply after April 15 will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 500 by April 22. If the applicant loses this chance also, they will be charged Rs. 2000/-as late fee. They will have to submit the application form along with the late fee by April 29. After that, the candidate will have to remit the application fee of Rs. 5000/- by May 2. The correction window will open on April 25 and conclude on April 27.

AP ECET 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the tab that reads, 'Eligibility and fee payment'

Provide basic details, and pay application fee and check your payment status

After paying the application fee, fill application form and take a printout of it for future reference

Application Fee

For OC Category: Rs. 600/-

For BC Category: Rs. 550/-

For SC/ST Category: Rs. 500/-

AP ECET 2024 Exam Date

AP ECET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download AP ECET 2024 admit cards from May 1 onwards through the official website. The preliminary answer key for AP ECET 2024 will be out on May 10 and the candidates will get to submit representations by May 12.