AP ECET 2023 counselling dates out on ecet-sche.aptonline.in, registrations from July 14

AP ECET 2023 counseling dates: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the counseling dates for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023. All those who have qualified the exam can register themselves for the counselling process. The online registration for counseling will start from July 14, 2023 on the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The online registration window will end on July 17, 2023. Candidates can submit their documents for verification from July 17 to 20 and fill in the web options from July 18 to 21. Candidates will be able to make changes in the web options from July 22, 2023.

AP ECET 2023 counselling: How to register?

Visit the official website of AP ECET - ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the registration tab

Enter your application number, mobile number, email address and other details

Login keying your credentials such as application number and password

Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

AP ECET 2023 counselling: Application Fee

Candidates appearing for the counselling process will have to pay Rs. 1,200, if belonging to the open and backward categories whereas the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 600/-.

AP ECET 2023 counselling: Schedule

Online Payment of Processing fee cum registration - July 14 to 17 Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres (HLCs) - July 17 to 20 Excercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates - July 19 to 21 Change of options for the candidates - July 2023 Release of seat allotments - July 2023 Self reporting and reporting at college - July 25 to 30 Commencement of classwork - From Aug 1

AP ECET 2023 counselling: What is the result declaration date?

The AP ECET 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be out on July 25. After that, the eligible candidates will have to report to the college between 25 and 30. The classes will be started from August 1, 2023.