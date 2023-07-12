Uttar Pradesh: New medical colleges to be established in Mau, and Shamli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced that their government will establish two medical colleges in the state via the public-private partnerships (PPP) model. He said that the memorandums of understanding for setting up of medical institute have been signed.

The Uttar Pradesh Government will set up two medical colleges in different areas of the state - one in eastern UP's Mau district and the other in western UP's Shamli district. These medical colleges will be built with a capacity of 100 students, and 200 doctors. Once it is set up, it will create opportunities for medical aspirants in the healthcare sector. There will be at least 1300 direct jobs, according to the press release.

UP Cheif Minister emphasized the extensive improvements his government has made in the medical education department in the last six years. He quoted that there were only 12 government medical colleges in the state before 2017 which is now increased to 45. He also stated that 16 medical colleges are under construction out of which 14 are being set up by the government and the remaining two projects are under the public-private partnerships (PPP) model.

He also quoted that this is an important step towards Prime Minister Modi's dream of one district, one medical college. This initiative will not only improve the quality of medical education but also provide medical services to the residents.

The chief minister also disclosed the Quality Control of India (QCI) rankings for the 383 nursing colleges and 294 paramedical institutes in the state as part of Mission Niramaya. The first state to rate nursing and paramedical institutions is Uttar Pradesh. The Mission Niramaya was unveiled at the end of the previous year with the intention of improving paramedical and nursing education and training.