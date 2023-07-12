JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 to be out at 5 PM, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 soon

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to announce the results of the third round seat allotment today, July 12. All those who applied for admission to IITs, NIITs, IIITs and other government technical institutions through JoSAA counselling will be able to download their result from the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in.

According to the result update, the result link will be activated after 5 PM today on josaa.nic.in. Once the link is activated, candidates can download JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 followed by the easy steps below.

ALSO READ | JoSAA Seat allocation Round 3 updates

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the login button JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 for future reference

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023: What's next?

After the declaration of the results, candidates will be allowed to report online by paying the application fee, uploading documents, and a response by candidates if required between July 12 to 14. The last date to respond to the query is July 15. Withdrawal of seats/Exit from the seat allocation process (Round 2) will be made between July 13 to 14. The results for 4th round seat allocation will be out on July 16 and round 5 will be released on July 21.