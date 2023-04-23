AP ECET 2023 exam postponed to June 20 - details here

Follow us on Image Source : AP ap ecet 2023 new exam date announced

AP ECET 2023 exam: The schedule for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has been postponed by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The new exam schedule is available on the cets.apsche.ap.gov.in website.

According to the official website, the entrance exam has been postponed to June 20. Earlier, the exam was to be held on May 5. The board has not informed the reason behind this postponement of the exam. Candidates should note that the admit cards for the same will be allotted 15 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to download AP ECET 2023 exam admit card from the official website of AP ECET.

AP ECET 2023 exam now scheduled in June will be held in two sessions – 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

It should be noted that the online registrations for the aforesaid exam are still underway, all those who have not submitted their applications can do so by April 24, on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. However, in addition to the exam fee, there will be a late fee of Rs. 5,000.

About AP ECET

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education conducts Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) for admission to various undergraduate courses such as BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023: Aspirants demand exam postponement in view of spike in covid cases

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th to be announced on THIS date