NEET UG 2023: Aspirants demand exam postponement in view of spike in covid cases

NEET UG 2023: Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 aspirants are demanding the postponement of the entrance exam due to the outbreak of covid cases across the country. Aspirants took to Twitter and urged Prime Minister and Education Minister to postpone the NEET UG exam for a month. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates is scheduled to be held on May 7 this year. wherein, a total of 20.87 lakh candidates were registered including 11.8 lakh female candidates and 9.02 lakh males.

The apex agency will soon release the NEET UG 2023 city intimation slip on its website - neet.nta.nic.in. After which, the admit cards will be allotted. A few days back, the National Testing Agency reopened the application window and closed on April 15.

Medical students are using the hashtags #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune, and #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023, which are trending on social media. Here are some reactions of students:-

A NEET aspirant wrote in a tweet while tagging the Prime Minister, 'Sir covid cases are rising day by day.... Today also more than 12k cases were reported. Neet will create overcrowding very badly. Please think about our health once'

Another NEET aspirant wrote in a tweet, “We just want exam to be postponed, not to be cancelled.”

A candidate tweeted, 'Please give us more time atleast 4 weeks we did not got enough time just 8 months I sincerely request prashan sir please postpone neet'

