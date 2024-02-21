AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration closes today, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration window closing today, February 21.

AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration: All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Internet-based Management Aptitude Test registration window today, February 21. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so before the closure of the window. The application forms are available at mat.aima.in. After the completion of the application form, the institute will conduct the online exam scheduled to be held on February 25. The admit cards will be out on March 8. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, the application fee and other details below.

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline. Candidates who are in their Final year of Graduate Courses can also apply.

Documents Required

Valid Email ID

Image of scanned photograph in jpg/jpeg format. File size should not be less than 10 KB and

more than 50KB

Image of scanned signature in jpg /jpeg format. File size should not be less than 5KB and more than 20KB

Debit /Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm Wallet details

Personal details

Educational qualification details

How to apply?

Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Click on the 'Register' button

Create your log in

Press the 'Register' button, a verification link will be sent to your email ID

Click the 'verify' tab to verify yourself

The confirmation message and account details for your reference will be sent to your email after verification.

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload photograph, signature, and make payment and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

For Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), or Paper Based Test (PBT), or Computer Based Test (CBT) - Rs. 2,100/-

For Double IBT + IBT or PBT + IBT or

PBT + CBT or CBT + IBT - Rs. 3,300/-

Payment Mode: Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card), Net Banking, UPI and Paytm wallet

Direct link to apply online for AIMA MAT IBT 2024 registration