Friday, November 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. AILET 2024 admit card to be out today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check exam date, how to download

AILET 2024 admit card to be out today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check exam date, how to download

AILET 2024 admit card will be released today by the National Law University of Delhi (NLU). Candidates who applied for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 can download their call letters using credientials on the login page available on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Check exam date.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2023 11:29 IST
AILET 2024 admit card, AILET 2024 admit card release date, AILET 2024 admit card date
Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 admit card download link will be available today, November 24, 2023

AILET 2024 admit card will be released today at the official website of the National Law University of Delhi (NLU), nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who applied for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. 

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers from 11 AM to 1 PM for admission to B.A. L.L.B. (Hons), LLM, Ph.D. Programmes. Once the exam admit cards are out, candidates can check their exam date, venue, and other details on the admit cards. 

How to download AILET 2024 admit card?

  • Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  • On the homepage, a notification that reads, 'AILET 2024 admit card' will appear on the screen
  • It will take you to the login screen where you will need to provide your password, registration number or roll number, and other information.
  • The admit card for AILET 2024 will show up on the screen.
  • Download AILET 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

AILET 2024 admit card direct download link

Exam Cities

AILET-2024 will be conducted in the following cities.

  • Bengaluru
  • Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)
  • Bhopal
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Cochin
  • Cuttack 
  • Dehradun
  • Delhi
  • Gandhinagar
  • Ghaziabad
  • Greater Noida
  • Gurugram
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad 
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jammu
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Lucknow
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Shimla
  • Siliguri
  • Varanasi
  • Visakhapatnam

ALSO READ  | Important Announcement: AILET 2024 Admit Card release date extended, revised schedule inside

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News