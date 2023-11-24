AILET 2024 admit card to be out today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check exam date, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 admit card download link will be available today, November 24, 2023

AILET 2024 admit card will be released today at the official website of the National Law University of Delhi (NLU), nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who applied for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers from 11 AM to 1 PM for admission to B.A. L.L.B. (Hons), LLM, Ph.D. Programmes. Once the exam admit cards are out, candidates can check their exam date, venue, and other details on the admit cards.

How to download AILET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, a notification that reads, 'AILET 2024 admit card' will appear on the screen

It will take you to the login screen where you will need to provide your password, registration number or roll number, and other information.

The admit card for AILET 2024 will show up on the screen.

Download AILET 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

Exam Cities

AILET-2024 will be conducted in the following cities.

Bengaluru

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Bhopal

Chandigarh

Chennai

Cochin

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Ghaziabad

Greater Noida

Gurugram

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jabalpur

Jaipur

Jammu

Jodhpur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kota

Lucknow

Madurai

Mumbai

Nagpur

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Ranchi

Thiruvananthapuram

Shimla

Siliguri

Varanasi

Visakhapatnam

